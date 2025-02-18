Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 1,415 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 11,457.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.20.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $149.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.49. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.00 and a 52-week high of $154.91.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total transaction of $281,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,828.55. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,684,483. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

