Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 34,001 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 422,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dynatrace were worth $22,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $126,592,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,286,000 after buying an additional 1,207,621 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,133,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after buying an additional 981,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,610,000 after buying an additional 884,673 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Dynatrace by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,703,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,571,000 after purchasing an additional 648,808 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.74.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT stock opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $2,132,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,194.20. The trade was a 9.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,459 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,882 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

