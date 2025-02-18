Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 765 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NYF. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 301,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average is $53.71. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.