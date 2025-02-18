Davidson Investment Advisors Cuts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,517,000 after purchasing an additional 286,468 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66,958 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,907 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,014,000 after buying an additional 542,698 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $108.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.39.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

