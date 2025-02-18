Davidson Investment Advisors Has $26.36 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $26,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,256,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total transaction of $47,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,457.60. This trade represents a 67.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,337.92. The trade was a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.53.

Intuit Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $587.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $557.29 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The company has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $620.21 and its 200 day moving average is $629.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

