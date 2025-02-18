Davidson Trust Co. Sells 120 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Davidson Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.9% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.6% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 175,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,860,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $110.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.90. The firm has a market cap of $199.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Prescient Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

