Davidson Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Davidson Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.9% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $155.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.73. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.08%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

