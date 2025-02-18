DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.80.
Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of DaVita stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,241. DaVita has a 12 month low of $119.42 and a 12 month high of $179.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.39 and a 200 day moving average of $157.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. Analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.
About DaVita
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
