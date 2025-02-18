Defense Stocks To Consider – February 17th

Lockheed Martin, Citigroup, and RTX are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks refer to shares of companies that are engaged in the production and sale of military equipment, technology, and services to support national defense and security efforts. These companies typically supply products such as weapons, aircraft, communications systems, and cybersecurity solutions to military and government organizations. Investing in defense stocks can be influenced by fluctuations in defense spending, geopolitical events, and military modernization trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

LMT stock traded down $11.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $423.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,251,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,672. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $477.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.77. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $418.58 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C stock traded up $2.52 on Monday, hitting $84.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,021,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,631,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.78.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.68. 7,714,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,715,731. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $88.90 and a fifty-two week high of $132.43. The stock has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

