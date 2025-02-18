Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DENN shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th.
NASDAQ DENN opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $249.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02.
Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 48.64% and a net margin of 3.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.
