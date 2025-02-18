Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Short Interest Update

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 311,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

DM opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $85.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in Desktop Metal by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 284,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 202,368 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

