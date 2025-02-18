DeXe Trading Down 3.8% This Week (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One DeXe token can now be purchased for about $18.29 or 0.00019166 BTC on major exchanges. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $666.97 million and approximately $9.80 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95,140.81 or 0.99697632 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,644.40 or 0.99177446 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeXe Token Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 83,733,347.49799644 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 17.82613353 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $7,401,433.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

