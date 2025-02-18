Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Bought by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,004,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,778 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.9% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $25,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.