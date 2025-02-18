DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 108.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,613,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360,183 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in DLocal were worth $29,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in DLocal by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 271,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 175,116 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in DLocal by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Price Performance

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. DLocal Limited has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLO. Barclays upped their price target on DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLO

DLocal Profile

(Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.