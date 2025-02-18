DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 89921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DocGo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a market cap of $571.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 23,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $102,510.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,863.80. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DocGo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in DocGo by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DocGo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,252,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in DocGo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 90,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in DocGo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

