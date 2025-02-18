Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,700 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 404,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 22.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dogness (International)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dogness (International) stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Free Report) by 227.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Dogness (International) worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dogness (International) Stock Down 16.0 %

DOGZ traded down $5.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 165,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.92. Dogness has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

