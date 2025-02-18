Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in January

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 462.0 days.
Dowa Price Performance
Shares of DWMNF remained flat at $31.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. Dowa has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10.
Dowa Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dowa
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Analysts See Buying Opportunity in NVIDIA Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.