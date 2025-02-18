Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in January

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 462.0 days.

Shares of DWMNF remained flat at $31.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. Dowa has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10.

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

