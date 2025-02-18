DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Shares Sold by Hara Capital LLC

Hara Capital LLC decreased its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 132,754 shares during the period. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund makes up approximately 2.4% of Hara Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $5,819,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DTF stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

