DWS Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KTF opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

