Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock Position Decreased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.4% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EXP shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.80.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $252.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.98. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.44 and a 52-week high of $321.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,074,173.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,330. The trade was a 76.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Nicolais bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,650.80. This represents a 9.27 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

