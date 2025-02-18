EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.15 and last traded at $30.12, with a volume of 601728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SATS shares. StockNews.com raised EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EchoStar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SATS

EchoStar Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,737,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,594,000 after acquiring an additional 88,488 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in EchoStar by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,026,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,776,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $118,546,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,992,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,518,000 after buying an additional 28,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.