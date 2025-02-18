Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EC. StockNews.com cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 887,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 190,293 shares during the period.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

