Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 887,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 190,293 shares during the period.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

