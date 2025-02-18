ELIS Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,868.34 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $17,868.34 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.01766486 USD and is down -11.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $16,099.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

