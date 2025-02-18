Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,575 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 322,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 312,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 180,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.93.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

