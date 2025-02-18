Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$67.00 at Raymond James

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$63.23.

Shares of ENB traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$61.20. 7,432,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,301,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$45.39 and a 1 year high of C$65.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,106 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.94, for a total value of C$66,293.64. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

