Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 10,840,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Endeavour Silver stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,181,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,909,347. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 1.63.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 139.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
