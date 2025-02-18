Enegra (EGX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.09 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $16.09 billion and approximately $539,865.87 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for $189.31 or 0.00196547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 187.80971844 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $544,109.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

