Energi (NRG) Market Cap Tops $3.14 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $222,882.16 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00024300 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00001798 BTC.

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 85,799,647 coins and its circulating supply is 85,799,747 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

