EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Short Interest Update

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 721,600 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 794,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at EnerSys

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,674,467.24. This represents a 8.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 937.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ENS stock traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $100.96. 268,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,712. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average of $97.34. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. Oppenheimer upgraded EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

