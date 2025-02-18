Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Short Interest Down 13.5% in January

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Enstar Group Stock Down 1.1 %

ESGRP stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

