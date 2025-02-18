Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Entergy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.750-3.950 EPS.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $48.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.89.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $83.00 to $79.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $69.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

