Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stake Raised by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,652,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,139 shares during the period. Envista accounts for approximately 6.3% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $31,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Envista by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Envista by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Envista from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Envista from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NVST opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

