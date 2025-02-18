EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 664,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,323,000 after purchasing an additional 217,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,570,000 after purchasing an additional 160,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 643.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after buying an additional 361,363 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,949,000 after buying an additional 33,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 308,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,400,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,129,924 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $266.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.83.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

