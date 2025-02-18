Euro Coin (EUROC) Reaches Market Cap of $103.66 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $103.66 million and $12.96 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Euro Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,081.26 or 0.99824117 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $95,541.70 or 0.99263538 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 99,212,490 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Euro Coin (EURC) is a fully-backed stablecoin created by Circle to maintain a 1:1 peg with the euro. It is widely used for cross-border payments and DeFi applications, enabling instant, efficient transactions in multiple blockchain ecosystems. Launched in June 2022, it follows a robust reserve model for transparency and trust.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

