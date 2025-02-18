Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Down 7.1% in January

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 468.0 days.
OTCMKTS:EUTLF remained flat at $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Eutelsat Group has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66.
