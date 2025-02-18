Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Price

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Magna International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Magna International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of MGA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.85. 487,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61. Magna International has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,561,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,953 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,395,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,087,000 after buying an additional 822,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,280,000 after buying an additional 371,437 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 412,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after buying an additional 172,754 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 117,113.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 84,322 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

