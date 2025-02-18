Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $252,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 13.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 624,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,631,000 after acquiring an additional 73,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $2,579,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 0.7% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 129,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.91%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

