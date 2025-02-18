Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 636 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 669.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BC opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $96.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.53%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

