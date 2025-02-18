Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,077 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 33.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,791,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $96,171,000 after purchasing an additional 75,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $527,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $351,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,345,000. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,951 shares of company stock worth $3,900,580. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Melius raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.64.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $202.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

