Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.18 and last traded at $109.92. Approximately 3,246,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 14,561,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $483.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.68 and a 200-day moving average of $114.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $886,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $7,282,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

