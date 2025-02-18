F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 121,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 92,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,652,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,261,778.50. This trade represents a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

