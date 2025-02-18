Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,024,200 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 17,427,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,640,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of FMCC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. 5,116,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,366,923. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.48 and a beta of 2.09.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

