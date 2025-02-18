Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Up 2.7 %

RACE opened at $503.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $439.23 and a 200-day moving average of $452.34. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $386.27 and a fifty-two week high of $507.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.14.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

