Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.
Ferrari Stock Up 2.7 %
RACE opened at $503.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $439.23 and a 200-day moving average of $452.34. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $386.27 and a fifty-two week high of $507.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on RACE
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrari
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.