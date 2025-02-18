Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Position Lifted by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBCG. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 530.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FBCG opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

