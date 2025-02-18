Financial Analysis: Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) versus NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -160.36% -115.74% NeuroPace -36.74% -205.41% -28.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aethlon Medical and NeuroPace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeuroPace 0 1 4 0 2.80

Valuation & Earnings

Aethlon Medical presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,037.10%. NeuroPace has a consensus price target of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 20.23%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than NeuroPace.

This table compares Aethlon Medical and NeuroPace”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $570,000.00 15.08 -$12.21 million ($2.82) -0.22 NeuroPace $76.45 million 4.81 -$32.96 million ($1.00) -12.31

Aethlon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeuroPace. NeuroPace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of NeuroPace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroPace has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. Its RNS System includes RNS neurostimulator, cortical strip and depth leads, and Patient Remote Monitor, as well as other implantable and non-implantable accessories. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

