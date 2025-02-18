Financial Review: Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) vs. RDE (NASDAQ:GIFT)

Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Free Report) and RDE (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Meiwu Technology and RDE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Meiwu Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 RDE 0 0 1 0 3.00

RDE has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.86%. Given RDE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RDE is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.3% of Meiwu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of RDE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Meiwu Technology and RDE”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meiwu Technology $10.98 million 0.06 -$16.07 million N/A N/A RDE $97.01 million 0.39 N/A N/A N/A

RDE has higher revenue and earnings than Meiwu Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Meiwu Technology has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RDE has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meiwu Technology and RDE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A RDE N/A -62.87% -38.24%

Summary

RDE beats Meiwu Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meiwu Technology

(Get Free Report)

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It operates Clean Food Platform, an electronic online platform designs to provide primarily clean food to customers in China. The company also engages the provision of restaurant services; sells drinks, fruits, and frozen products; and wholesale of agricultural products, as well as provides short messages services and technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. Meiwu Technology Company Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About RDE

(Get Free Report)

RDE, Inc. owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants. The company is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Meiwu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiwu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.