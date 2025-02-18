Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Declares Dividend of $0.19

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 15th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1925 per share on Thursday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.
Finning International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. Finning International has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44.
About Finning International
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Finning International
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- AMC Stock Surges on Bitcoin News—Meme Stocks Making a Comeback?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Hims & Hers: From Viral Ad to Volatile Stock
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Beyond DeepSeek: 4 Chinese ETFs for AI & Tech Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.