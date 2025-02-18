First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 351,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,647.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,124,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,928 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,428.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 215,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,566,000 after purchasing an additional 206,936 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,046,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,509,000. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,569,000.

FTCS opened at $89.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $94.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

