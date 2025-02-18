First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Down 7.9% in January

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $636,000.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FCEF traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,293. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

